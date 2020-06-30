Rare 18th-century Chinese vase sold for surprising $1.6 million

A blue and white vase dating from 18th-century China defied expectations during Skinner Auction House’s “Asian Art Works Online” sale, which took place earlier this month. The blue and white vase went under the hammer for $1,608,500 after 16 bidders volleyed bids at a stunning pace, despite its conservative pre-sale estimate between $5,000 and $10,000. The prestigious vase realized more than half of the total of Skinner’s “Asian Art Works Online” sale, which brought in $2.5 million to the Boston-based auction house. The vase, which features an elongated pear-shape and lotus-flower mouth opening, was discovered in the country home of an anonymous New England family, where it had been for generations. According to the sale’s catalogue, this lotus-mouthed bottle vase is “nearly identical” to another Yongzheng vase of the same form that sold for over HK$23 million (around $2.96 million) in 2011 at Sotheby’s Hong Kong.