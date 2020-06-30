LGS chemistry teacher, 3 others fired over sexual harassment

LAHORE: Lahore Grammar School has fired a teacher for violation of its code of conduct. The dismissal comes on the heels of a claim that a member of the LGS faculty allegedly sent pornographic pictures and messages to at least eight students, BBC Urdu reported.

Numerous students said that they were being harassed since 2016 but had decided to report the incidents to the management after it became unbearable.

According to the school administration, the four persons against whom the complaint was lodged include a chemistry teacher, an administrative officer, an accountant and a janitor.

“Numerous girls have been brave enough to step out and recall their sexual harassment stories and have shared them in hopes to receive the justice the administration of LGS 1-A/1 failed to provide,:” the petitioner said.

The administration said that after receiving evidence against the accused, which included videos, photographs and indecent messages sent by them to students, all four persons involved were shown the door.

Kashif Mirza President All Pakistan Private Schools Federation – APPSF has condemned the cases of harassment at educational institute that have been reported. Kashif Mirza said, “Have taken note of serious harassment allegations of young girls at educational institution – most recently at premier private school in Lahore. All Pakistan Private Schools Federation’s shall support the victims and our helpline is available for complaints of such cases & for help. Our regional offices also have been alerted on this issue. Kashif Mirza further added that “Sexual harassment is violating Law & Child Protection Act, humanity, religions and morals, and it has become more critical after taking place in the educational institutions in where students supposed to be in the responsibly of the teachers not being harassed emotionally and physically.” APPSF condemned the incident and criminal behaviour of the harassers, and also demanded the government to look into the matter with transparent investigation to ensure the safety of the students.