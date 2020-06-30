Pakistan Army promoted first female officer to lieutenant general rank

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar has become the first woman officer in the history of Pakistan Army to reach the three-star rank, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpit, Swabi district and has been serving as Commandant Milary Hospital Rawalpindi, according to the statement.

She has also been appointed as the first woman surgeon general of the army, according to the army’s Inter-Services Public Relations.

Lt Gen Johar belongs to the Army Medical Corps and is the niece of Major (R) Mohammad Aamir, a former Pakistan Army officer who served in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen Nigar Johar’s father Colonel Qadir also served in the ISI. He and his wife were killed in a road accident about 30 years ago.