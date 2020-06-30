Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee addresses at Pakistan Navy War College

ISLAMABAD:​ General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, addressed the participants of Navy Staff Course at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Chairman’s talk was mainly focused on evolving global order and National Security Challenges peculiar to South Asia; highlighted the increasingly fluid regional environment shaped by a dynamic mix of great power competition and Indian hegemonic aspirations. CJCSC said that warfare of 21st Century has evolved and morphed into Hybrid warfare / Grey Zone Conflicts which is a blend of subversion, terrorism, and irregular warfare.

​Chairman JCSC also said that Pakistan Navy has a proud history of valour and sacrifices. As a vibrant force, Pakistan Navy has always come up to the expectations of the Nation in defending maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

​The talk was followed by a question & answer session. Earlier upon arrival, Chairman JCSC was received by Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique. CJCSC also laid wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.