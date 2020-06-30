ANF & PPS jointly launch commemorative postage stamp: DG ANF

ISLAMABAD: Anti Narcotics Force in collaboration with Pakistan Postal Services launched Commemorative Postage Stamp on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

On Tuesday opening ceremony of Postal Stamp held at Headquarters ANF, in which Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI(M), Special Secretary Communication, Mr. Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, DG Pakistan Postal Services, Mr. Muhammad Ikhlaq Rana and other senior officers of ANF were also present.

On this occasion, DG ANF Said that, “I would like to appreciate the efforts of Pakistan Postal Services. The commemorative postage stamp would be a great source of spreading ANF message at national and international levels. He further said ANF is fully committed to eradicate drugs from society”.

Special Secretary Communication and DG Pakistan Postal Services appreciated the Zero Tolerance Policy of ANF against drug barons irrespective of their rank and position. They also praised the countless efforts of ANF and its dedication towards eradication of narcotics and making Pakistan a “Drug Free Country”.

The Stamps have been issued after the approval of Prime Minister of Pakistan and are available at post offices throughout the country.