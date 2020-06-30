Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf acquitted in another graft case

An accountability court on Tuesday acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and others accused in the Pir Ghaib Rental Power reference.

Judge Muhammad Bashir announced his verdict on applications of the former prime minister and others seeking acquittal in the case. The other acquitted included Shaukat Tareen, Ismail Qureshi, Shahid Rafi, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Muhammad Saleem Arif, Chaudhry Abdul Qadeer, and Iqbal Ali Shah.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the Piraghaib Rental Power reference in 2014, accusing Raja Pervez Ashraf of misusing his powers in his capacity as water and power minister to gain financial benefits in the project.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to appeal against the acquittal, the spokesperson for the anti-graft body stated.

The reference against the 192-megawatt rental power plant, set up in Piranghaib area of ​​Multan, was filed by NAB Rawalpindi in 2014.

The former PM and PPP leader was also acquitted in the Sahiwal rental power case last week by Judge Mohammad Bashir. The verdict was announced on June 25 but was reserved at a previous hearing.

Nine other accused – also including former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and Pakistan Electric Supply Company (Pesco) former chief Basharat Cheema – were also acquitted in the case.