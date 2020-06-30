Mazari takes notice of harassment at educational institutions

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has taken notice of the cases of harassment at educational institutes that have been reported over social media in the past week.

Have taken note of serious harassment allegations of young girls and women at educational institutions – most recently at two premier private institutions in Lahore. MOHR helpline 1099 is available for complaints & for help. Our regional offices have been alerted on this issue. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 29, 2020

Shireen Mazari said, “Have taken note of serious harassment allegations of young girls and women at educational institutions – most recently at two premier private institutions in Lahore. MOHR helpline 1099 is available for complaints & for help. Our regional offices have been alerted on this issue.”

Several educational institutions including Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore Grammar School (LGS), NUST and FAST have been in the spotlight over allegations of harassment.

Numerous girls have been brave enough to step out and recall their sexual harassment stories and have shared them in hopes to receive the justice the administration of LGS 1-A/1 failed to provide. The accused have been proven by reports of many students of not only using inappropriate language, but also invading girls’ privacy by touching them inappropriately, and sending unsolicited pictures to young girls no more than 19/20.

So @omairana’s wife Maira Omair Rana has been slut-shaming girls and silencing them since years over being harassed by the male faculty of LGS 1A1. This woman continues to preach “morals” and “ethics” while being a deeply rooted cause of the problem along with Rubina Shakeel 1/2 — Minzi⁷ (@girltipzyy) June 28, 2020

The incident was condemned on social media and the school administration has been blamed for irresponsible behaviour and protecting the harassers.