Govt to bifurcate South Punjab secretariat

The provincial government has decided to divide the South Punjab Civil Secretariat into two parts, based in Multan and Bahawalpur. The decision is reportedly aimed to ease tensions among politicians in the region.

However, the already deprived people of south Punjab will once again have to travel from one city to another for small tasks.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government has fulfilled the promise of establishing a separate secretariat for South Punjab.

Earlier, in a Twitter post, the chief minister said that the posts of Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Inspector General of Police had also been approved under the secretariat. Usman Buzdar said the posts had been generated and new postings would be carried out soon adding that the officials would dispense new duties from July 1. Due to the measures taken by the government, the sense of deprivation is ending in the people of Punjab, he said.

Usman Buzdar has said that the government is committed to develop every backward area, including Rojhan because Punjab will move forward with the composite development of its backward towns.

Last month Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said a secretariat would be set up for the South Punjab province and that Rs3.5 billion had been allocated for this purpose.