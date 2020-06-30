Atif Aslam hits 5 Million followers on Instagram

Famous Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who has made a name for himself in the world of music, has now managed to cross the milestone on Instagram as well.

The popular singer has now 5 million followers on photo and video sharing platform.

Indian music label, T-Series removed the song of Atif Aslam from the movie ‘Marjaavan,’ from its YouTube channel. The music label removed the song following the backlash and Twitter trend: #TakeDownAtifAslamSong.

#TakeDownAtifAslamSong started trending on Twitter after the music label put up the popular Pakistani singer’s version of “Kinna Sona”, despite Federation of Western India Cine Employees’ (FWICE) demand of banning Pakistani artistes in India.

The issue also caught the attention of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. MNS Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar tweeted, “WARNING TO TSERIES Take down Pakistani singer Atif-Aslam song from your TSeries youtube channel immediately else we will take a major action against @TSeries. #TakeDownAtifAslamSong @itsbhushankumar @mnsadhikrut @rajupatilmanase.”

Following the warning by MNS, T-Series issued an apology.

#TSeries clarified #KinnaSona was uploaded “by mistake” and issued an apology addressed to MNS chief Raj Thackerayhttps://t.co/iRb1q7mhxO — Firstpost (@firstpost) June 25, 2020

In the apology letter, T-Series stated, “It has been brought to our notice that the said song has been sung by Atif Aslam and this song was put up on the YouTube channel of T-Series by one of our employees from the promotion team. He was unaware of his action and erred while putting up the song.”

Atif Aslam’s fan following is still very high all over India including Pakistan. The singer has evoked the magic of his voice in some of the most successful films of the Bollywood. His popular songs include Tu Jaane Na, Pehli Nazar Main, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Tere Sang Yara, and others.

Earlier, Indian filmmaker appreciated Atif Aslam for his fine singing skills amid the ban on Pakistani artists.

Indian filmmaker Sudhir Mishra believes Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is among the finest singers in the Indo-Pak entertainment industry. Atif Aslam has recently sung the song ‘Sehmi hai Dhadkan’ in Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Das Dev’.

Sudhir Mishra has immensely praised Atif Aslam’s voice. In his recent statement, he justified his selection of Atif Aslam for his upcoming movie. “Like all great singers, Atif can bring out the emotional depth of a song, but is never sentimental.”

He continued, “The words are articulated so brilliantly but there is a touch of mystery. It can mean different things to the listener at different times,” Mishra said in a statement.

Atif, Aslam, in particular, has been actively working in the Hindi film industry for more than a decade now. He made his first presence in the Hindi Playback industry in ‘Kalyug’. Since then, he has worked with famous directors like Karan Johar, Abbas-Mustan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mahesh Bhatt, and others in the Hindi film industry.

Atif Aslam, with his soulful voice, has sung for several renowned Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan.