Esra Bilgiç responds over PM Imran Khan’s praise for drama “Ertugrual Ghazi”

Acclaimed actor all the way from Turkey, Esra Bilgiç has swayed over Pakistan with her portrayal as Halime Sultan in historical series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

And as the 27-year-old beauty reaches new heights of popularity, the actor recently spoke about how she was taken aback after finding out about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives of running the series on the state-run PTV.

Talking to local English magazine, Esra said: “When I saw the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Turkish news channels, saying that a successful project such as Ertugrul should be aired on their local channel.”

“I felt surprised and proud at the same time. If we didn’t have a pandemic upon us, I would have visited Pakistan several times by now,” she added.

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who has won the hearts of millions of Pakistani fans took to twitter to express her wish to visit Pakistan. She responded to the comments made by Pakistani fans.

She posted the remarks in response to the comments of Pakistani fans showered love on the endearing post with their appreciatory messages in the comments. She stated: “I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health.”

Esra wrote while responding to one of the comments, “I would like to say thank you will all my heart for your precious compliments. Your support makes me really happy.”

To another comment, she said, “lots of love from me to Pakistan.”

Turkish drama series Ertugrul has swept over Pakistan with its Urdu-dubbed version airing on small screens and its episodes are trending on YouTube every day.

The drama series started airing on the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Ramadan.