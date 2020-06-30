World must take notice of Indian-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan: FO

The Foreign Office of Pakistan while condemning the latest attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), said that the international community must take immediate cognizance of India’s use of state-terrorism to destabilize neighboring countries.

The foreign office spokesperson in a press release referring to terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange said that the externally-supported cowardly attack was another manifestation of the state-sponsored terrorism being perpetrated against Pakistan, ‘which is highly condemnable’.

“The comments made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the Karachi attack represent nothing but obfuscation and denial. India’s sophistry, however, cannot hide India’s complicity in acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

The law enforcement agencies of Pakistan Monday successfully foiled a terrorist attack targeting Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi. All the four terrorists involved in the attempted attack were killed in the encounter. Four of the valiant law enforcement personnel embraced martyrdom.

