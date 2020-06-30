Protest in Neelum against Indian Army

Neelum: Protest procession followed by a rally was held here on Monday against Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir and International Forum for Justice and Human Rights (IFJHR).

Large number of people gathered at Shohda-e-Bantal chowk and demonstrated sit in.

People were chanting Anti India and pro freedom slogans. Protestants marched from Bantal Chowk to Lorry Adda Athmuqam holding banners and placards.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that Indian Army is engaged in deliberate killing of young people in IOK.

He stated that India has attacked the unity and identity of the state of Jammu and Kashmir by dividing it in parts besides issuance of domiciles to Indian citizens.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected Indian acts to change the demography of the state” Ghazali maintained.

While stating the UN resolutions, Uzair said that UN has given the right of Plebiscite and we (people of Jammu and Kashmir) are endeavouring for our that right to self-determination.

He demanded that United Nations and OIC and other international organizations should play their role for the peaceful solution of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice Chairman IFJHR Mushtaq ul Islam on the occasion said that human rights violations in IOK are open challenge to international human rights organizations.

He said, “Youngsters, aged, women and even children are not save from Indian armed forces brutality.”

While talking on Kashmiri prisoners in Indian Jails, he said that thousands of people are suffering imprisonments in notorious Indian jails.

He said that Indian army set on fire many civilian houses and such damages to private properties in disputed areas are alarming for world conscience.

Malik Sharafat, Anees Ahmed, Chaudhary Shabbir, Malik Kashif, Raja Rashid, Muzammil Banday, Hafiz Shafiq ur Rehman, Qazi Muhammad Khushal, Raja Zameer and others also addressed on the occasion.

They demanded UN to take stern notice on deteriorating situation in IOK and implement its resolutions on Kashmir.