Indian Premier League hopeful to confirm a date for 2020 start

Indian Premier League update:

The Indian Premier League was set to start in April 2020 and SBR had Mumbai Indians as the favorites at +400 along with Hyderabad Sunrisers to seize glory in the tournament. With the homegrown and overseas playing raring to go the event promised to be another fantastic event.

The tournament in India consists of 8 teams from different cities and the regular participants include the Mumbai Indians who are the record winners with 4 victories. Then there are the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Unfortunately, the world situation with COVID19 meant that the tournament had to be postponed with a new date to be confirmed. Talks are underway between the government officials in India, the Indian Premier League organizers, and the team owners to plan a date and venue for the tournament to happen this year.

All options are open as to taking the tournament overseas to ensure it gets played this year. Should the majority want the tournament staged in India then there is a likelihood that there would be limited if any fans in the stadia, which wouldn’t make the tournament the same as the fans are a major part in the festival of cricket which is so popular around the world.

The cricket calendar is congested later this year however all three parties are aiming to secure a date and venue very soon so the teams can get to work on finalizing the squad who will take part.

Reviewing the last few years finals then the Mumbai Indians are the ones to look out for as they won three of the last four finals. Last year the Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in the final winning by a single run. They scored 149 runs losing 8 wickets in the process and the opposition could only manage 148 for the loss of 7 wickets.

The star of the match was Kieron Pollard who scored 41 runs off 25 balls which enabled a good total to be scored. Shane Watson scored 80 runs for Chennai but it wasn’t quite enough to land the trophy.

In 2018 it was the Chennai Super Kings who landed the trophy and it was Shane Watson once again who shone with the bat in the final. He scored 50 runs off 32 balls and was the star player for the

Preview:

According to SBR Mumbai Indians are the favorites at +400 along with Hyderabad Sunrisers to win the tournament and for the Mumbai Indians, should they deliver a win in the final it would make it a record-breaking 5th win.

With Rohit Sharma as captain, he will look to lead his team to top position in the group stage then follow up with a final win. Kieron Pollard is likely to once again be a star player for Mumbai this year.

MS Dhoni captains the Chennai Super Kings who will be looking to win back the title and has a superb arsenal of talent in the squad to deliver a good tournament. Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo will be looking to put up a number of top scores with the bat this year and Josh Hazelwood can then use his skills to take many wickets.

Hyderabad Sunrisers are a team to fear as well. They won the tournament in 2016 and will have Kane Williamson as their captain and other stars include David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Prediction of winner

The Mumbai Indians are specialists at winning the tournament and this year can be a record-breaking year for them. Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard and top players at the T20 format, form the nucleus of a good squad who can get better as the tournament goes on and when it comes to winning finals then Mumbai Indians are the team to side with.

+400 Mumbai Indians to win the Indian Premier League is the pick for us.