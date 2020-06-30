Asif Zardari’s arrest warrant issued in Tosha Khana reference

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of former President Asif Ali Zardari in the Tosha Khana reference. Judge Muhammad Asghar Ali heard the case related to Tosha Khana reference and lawyer Farooq H Naik appeared in the court on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari.

“Lawyer Asif Ali Zardari’s request for resignation from attendance was rejected”.

Farooq H Naik pleaded that Asif Zardari’s warrants should not be issued as he would appear in court at the next hearing. “I am giving an affidavit in the senior lawyer’s court. It is a big deal,” he said. Asif Zardari is the former president of Pakistan, he is not running away.

Judge Asghar Ali remarked that he had made the order and would not return it. The court had issued summons to you on cross-address demand but he still did not appear. The accountability court adjourned the hearing on the reference till August 17.