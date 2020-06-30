Nationwide tally of coronavirus crosses 208,000

The nationwide coronavirus tally jumped to 208, 373 on Monday, with 74,778 cases reported in Punjab, 81,955 in Sindh, 26,115 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,376 in Balochistan, 1,2643 in Islamabad, 1,442 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1,065 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The death toll from the virus stands at 4,254, with 95,407 patients recovered from the virus so far.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday reported 337 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 26,115. According to provincial health authorities, 13 more lives were lost due to the deadly disease as the total death toll reached 935 in the province. They further said that 278 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, taking the total to 12,626.

After a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the local administration in Peshawar has imposed smart lockdown in two Covid-19 hotspots of the provincial capital. The neighbourhoods include Defence Colony and Gulberg.

On the other hand, it also lifted restrictions from four localities – Ashrafia Colony, University Town, Danish Abad and Sector E-2 Phase-1 Hayatabad – of the capital city following decrease in coronavirus cases.

Health officials in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed 16 new cases of coronavirus to bring the state’s tally to 1,065. At least 28 people have lost lives while 539 patients recuperated from the highly contagious disease. Active cases stand at 498 in the region.

Sindh on Monday recorded highest single-day deaths. The province reported 74 deaths taking the provincial tally to 1,343. As many as 1,539 new cases were reported out of the 8,464 tests that were conducted in the past 24 hours. The provincial tally of coronavirus cases stands at 81,955. A total of 35,026 people are under treatment across the province.

Balochistan health department has confirmed two more casualties due to coronavirus in the past 24 hours to bring the provincial death toll to 116. It also reported 115 new cases to raise the province’s count to 10,376. At least 3,939 patients have recovered so far.

The Gilgit Baltistan government has confirmed another 19 cases of coronavirus to bring the region’s tally to 1,442. The virus has claimed 24 lives while 1,099 patients have recovered in the region so far.

Punjab reported 576 new coronavirus cases, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal, taking the provincial total to 74,778. It has also recorded eight more deaths from the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,681. According to the portal, 26,062 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Pakistan’s Covid-19 recoveries have crossed 95,000 as 2,783 people were confirmed to have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. According to the government’s database on coronavirus, the total number of recoveries has risen to 95,407.