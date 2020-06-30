Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the development of agriculture sector was the government’s top priority as the progress of the country was linked with the prosperity of farmers.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to consider proposals regarding provision of power subsidy on tubewells in the agriculture sector, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister directed that a mechanism should be formulated in consultation with the provinces regarding proposals for provision of power subsidy on tubewells, so that small farmers could be provided with relief.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed upon further steps for making the young students of the country well aware about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) life’s different aspects and also of the Caliphs besides, the bright chapters of the Islamic history.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood who called on him. Dr Atta ur Rehman also attended the meeting through video link, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, promotion of education especially online education, creation of interest among students about the religious and scientific education and provision of better opportunities for modern education came under discussion.

The prime minister also directed Dr Atta ur Rehman for framing of a plan encouraging the students to seek scientific education while keeping in view the modern-day requirements. He also stressed upon awarding the brilliant students with scholarships through a well-coordinated mechanism.