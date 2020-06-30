Tax and recovery

Sir: As per media reports, tax collection targets are not achieved by our revenue collection department. Since the creation of Pakistan, we are unable to establish a good and a flawless revenue collection system. Majority of the staff members are involved in corruption as they always advice people to avoid tax paying and in return they get a few thousands rupees from tax evaders and the government levies more and more taxes.

This scenario has corrupted the whole revenue system of Pakistan. Government is requested to introduce flawless and easy ways of tax paying and tax collection which is the need of the hour.

JAUDAT HASSAN

Lahore