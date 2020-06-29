Another young man dies while making a TikTok video in Karachi

Another young man has died while making a TikTok video in Karachi, authorities reported on Sunday.

According to the statement released by the police, three young men were injured making a TikTok video while driving in Karachi’s Korangi area earlier.

A little over a week ago Tanveer, aged 17, was making a TikTok video with a firearm when he accidentally shot himself and died. Tanveer had just moved to Karachi’s Sachal Colony.

A similar incident occurred in India few months ago. The deceased was a 25-year-old man and was found dead on the railway tracks of Panipat, Haryana.

Identified as Vikas, the young man was trying to film a video for TikTok when he was electrocuted by the railway tracks, killing him instantly.

The number of deaths due to social media stunts and challenges is rising at an alarming rate. Apps like TikTok are all fun and interesting but the fact that certain content on these apps is endangering the lives of millions of young adults shouldn’t be overlooked.