5 dead as terrorists storm stock exchange in Karachi

At least five people have reportedly been killed in a firing incident and grenade attack at the Pakistan Stock Exchange located on main I.I. Chundrigar in Karachi.

According to police, four terrorists have been shot dead by law-enforcement agencies and the terror attack has been foiled. Pakistan Rangers Sindh have issued a statement confirming that all terrorists involved in the attack have been killed.

Law-enforcement agencies including police and Rangers personnel had reached the area and sealed the main road for traffic while a large contingent has been deployed outside the stock exchange.

The terrorists stormed the main building before a grenade attack outside the gate and opened indiscriminate fire. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and a state of emergency has been declared at the Civil Hospital.

The situation at the PSX building is now under control and trading has resumed, while a search and clear operation is underway. A police officer and a security guard were among those wounded in the firing incident.

A tweet from the official Twitter page of the Pakistan Stock Exchange said, “The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation,” it said.

“We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known. For now, firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place,” the tweet read.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange administration sent out a message saying that “rangers” had entered the compound and that “four terrorists” were dead.

The administration told workers inside the building to stay on the higher floors and that “the rangers will comb the compound and then let everyone leave in an orderly fashion.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi is the country’s largest. It’s located in the city’s financial hub, where all major banks and financial services are located and where there is usually a heavy security presence.