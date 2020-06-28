Luxurious geothermal pools overlooking the Atlantic Ocean set to open in Iceland

Just outside of Reykjavík, a new travel experience will allow visitors to indulge in some relaxation while taking in the ocean. When Sky Lagoon is complete, the geothermal lagoon will include an enormous infinity-edge pool that blends the environment into the Atlantic. With its close proximity to the city and the ocean, it will give guests the best of both worlds. “The rejuvenating and relaxing retreat, situated against the dramatic backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, yet so close to Reykjavík’s vibrant urban centre, will enable guests to connect with mind, body, and spirit through the radiant powers of geothermal waters while taking in such impressive ocean views,” said Dagny Petursdottir, General Manager, Sky Lagoon. “Spending time relaxing in natural geothermal waters is an integral part of our culture here in Iceland. Sky Lagoon’s multi-sensory oasis will feature an Oceanside infinity-edge design in addition to cold pool and sauna experiences.”