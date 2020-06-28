Pakistan-made ventilators first batch prepared: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Pakistan has joined the list of countries manufacturing vantilator.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology @fawadchaudhry announced the launch of the first #MadeInPakistan ventilators. https://t.co/vhYlrRpHs9

He said that Pakistan has joined the ranks of countries that make ventilators themselves.

He said that ventilators are a very complex machine, not every country is capable of making them, Pakistan’s engineers have done a great job.

Fawad Chaudhry said that next week 8 to 10 ventilators will be handed over to NDMA while work on design of more ventilators is underway.

He said that the first case of Corona came but they were not preparing anything themselves. From today, we will be able to use our venitalitor and send them abroad.

It may be recalled that three weeks ago, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that vanity letters would be made in Pakistan in a few weeks to fight the Corona epidemic.

He said that apart from ventilators, Pakistan was making all the goods itself. If Corona continues at the same pace, hospitals will be burdened. Wear urban masks and keep a distance of 6 feet apart.