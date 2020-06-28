Hasnain, Shadab, Fakhar, Rizwan, Hafeez and Wahab are negative in second Covid-19 test

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Saturday that six of the 10 Pakistan cricketers bound for England who tested positive for Covid-19 have now registered negative results on re-testing. Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz, however, must return a second negative result before they can join the main squad of 20 players who will leave for England on Sunday. “These players were asymptomatic, which means their chances of regaining complete fitness are higher and brighter than most,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in a statement. “As soon as these players test negative twice through the PCB testing process they will be flown to England to join the squad.” Kashif Bhatti, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Imran Khan, along with Malang Ali (masseur), have tested positive again. The six players who have now tested negative will undergo third round of testing at some stage next week and if their tests remain negative, then the PCB will make arrangements to send them to England. The five players and the masseur, who have are positive, have been advised by the PCB medical panel to observe strict quarantine to protect their families and friends from the contagion. As in the past, the PCB medical panel will provide them complete support and continue to monitor their progress. These players will undergo tests following the completion of the quarantine period and will be sent to England following two negative tests.