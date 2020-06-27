Ariana goes Instagram official with Dalton Gomez ahead of 27th birthday

If one thing is for sure, it’s that Ariana Grande is definitely into Dalton Gomez. Taking to social media in anticipation of her 27th birthday, the “Into You” singer made their relationship Instagram official by posting a sweet selfie of the two of them together. In the photo, Grande and Gomez can be seen snuggling up to one another as they share a sweet embrace for the pic.

Captioning her post, “almost 27 ;),” the birthday girl also made sure to include some stunning selfies and a bunch of adorable pictures of her dogs.

Grande and Gomez confirmed that they were dating back in May after the real estate agent made a cameo in Grande’s “Stuck with U” music video, which also featured fan favorite couples like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry and Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Prior to making their debut as a couple, the pair had been romantically linked to one another since March.

A source close to Grande and Gomez told E! News that they had met through mutual friends.

“They run in the same circle,” the insider shared shortly after the music video’s release. “He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”

Gomez’s appearance in the “Stuck with U” music video isn’t the only time that Grande has given fans a glimpse at her new beau. After releasing her “Rain On Me” duet with Lady Gaga, Grande and Gaga teamed up for weather forecast-styled video, which featured another sweet cameo from Gomez.

Gaga kicked off the segment by saying, “The people are rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth. Are we thirsty or what?”

Grande then responded, “Oh, we are thirsty indeed!” As she delivered her part, Gomez entered the frame and began splashing her with water, making for an adorable moment.