Netizens question Amitabh Bachchan’s silence over rising petrol and diesel prices

Amitabh Bachchan’s eight-year-old tweet, which took on the rising fuel prices during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as PM, is doing the rounds of social media. As petrol and diesel prices are reaching a new high in the last few days, netizens are questioning Big B’s silence. On Friday, state housing minister Jitendra Awhad asked the veteran superstar if he checks the petrol bills. In 2012, Big B had posted that Mumbaikars can now afford only a few litres and that, too, to burn their cars. Awhad added, “It’s time to speak up… hope you’re not biased. Should Mumbaikars drive their cars or burn them now)?” On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime Video as cinema halls have been shut owing to the coronavirus outbreak.