Sonam Kapoor limits comments and followers on social media

Only approved followers can now read Sonam K Ahuja’s tweets. The actor has changed her social media handle setting to private mode. Her decision stems from the fact that she has been receiving a barrage of vitriolic messages after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Kapoor was called out for her tweet about the blame game after the actor ended his life. She was also trolled for her comments about him in a chat show and for being favoured as she is Anil Kapoor’s daughter in the nepotism debate.

Though she hit back, the hateful messages did not stop. Kapoor has decided to secure her tweets for a while from trolls.

Not just Sonam, but a number of other Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday have limited their comments on social media. In fact, some have even refrained from putting up any new posts after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, has deactivated her Twitter account.