Another conspiracy in Afghanistan?

A report carried by the New York Times, claiming that Russian military intelligence had offered bounties to Taliban-linked groups to kill American troops in Afghanistan, brings back memories of the so called anti-Soviet jihad when the Americans paid and armed Afghan guerillas to ‘kill the Russian bear with a thousand cuts’. Indeed in the near 20 years of the so called war against terrorism in Afghanistan, a number of rather obscure international publications have fueled just such conspiracy theories; some even going so far as to suggest that the Russians and the Pakistanis have now joined to turn the tables on the Americans in an ironic exact reversal of the old alliance that gutted the Soviet Union.

Yet since these findings are reportedly those of American intelligence agencies, and it was their incompetence that pushed America into making so many mistakes in the wars that followed 9/11, their word is now generally taken with more than a pinch of salt. If NYT is to be believed – and the American government hasn’t said anything about the matter so far – then the US president has been briefed and we can expect some sort of a reaction sooner rather than later. But they’ll need more than the word of the odd Taliban translator, or even negotiator, who brought up something like this on the sidelines of the peace talks over the last two years. Accusations of such sensitive nature require irrefutable proof. But, then, Washington did not worry too much about proof when it went it started the Afghan war either.

The Russians have, quiet naturally, refuted the allegation. But such is the ugly nature of war, especially such an unjust one that devastates such a poor country for so long, that even the most unimaginable ideas can take solid shape. Practically the whole region, and well beyond, has been up to its neck doing one thing or the other in Afghanistan. From our own experience it is well known how Delhi shook hands with Kabul on the pretext of aid and rebuilding but was in fact just looking for a foothold to give it more leverage for espionage operations inside Pakistan. All this controversy, no matter how much of it is true, will only end when the Americans pack up and leave the country. And when they do, they will understand that the Afghans now hold the Russians a lot more dear, and Moscow has played more than a small role in bringing this war to an end. *