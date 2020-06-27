Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, June 28, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Steam Summer Sale introduces Steam Points currency, wealth of bargains

Agencies

Find out about the 2020 Steam Summer Sale’s new quirk before springing for some of our best big-name bargains and a handful of alternative hidden gems.

This year’s annual Steam Summer Sale runs until July 9, 2020, and as well as the usual slate of catalog-wide reductions, computer game players are now able to give personal awards to fellow users’ reviews and game content. Just as each Steam Sale brings with it a novel twist on community participation, the 2020 Steam Summer Sale institutes the Steam Points system.

This time, though, it’s permanent.

Users accumulate 100 points for every $1 USD spent, and those points can be put towards vanity items for their account profile and chat messages.

Some may find they start with a quantity of Steam Points due to purchases made since the end of a Lunar New Year sale event in January.

Points can be used for benevolent purposes too, converting them into awards for Steam’s selection of user-generated content: game guides, screenshots, videos and in-game items.

Separately, and in an imitation of the Epic Games Store’s $10 USD off for spends of $14.99 and up, Steam is offering $5 off spends of $30 and over.

Aside from wallet-friendly reductions on big hitters like “Borderlands 3” and “Divinity: Original Sin 2” (both 50% off), and “The Witcher 3” (70% off), there are innumerable gems further afield.

Interested in the new, engrossing sci-fi salvaging pursuit “Hardspace: Shipbreaker,” for example?

It might not have sunk lower than $19.99 USD (a 20% launch discount good until July 7), but the same studio’s real-time strategy “Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak” — originally “Hardware: Shipbreakers” — is 90% off at $4.99.

In the mood for a mature open world action game ahead of “Cyberpunk 2077”? Try “Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition” if it’s not too silly ($4.99, -75%), or rule the neon streets of Tokyo and Osaka in “Yakuza 0” ($4.99, -75%).

Maybe a multiplayer excursion is more your thing. If you don’t fancy shelling out $49.99 for “Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition” right now, the superb “Titanfall 2” is on a Steam debut discount until July 9 ($9.89, -67%).

Or grab a fistful of dollars and a bunch of willing pals to expand the playerbase of joltingly colorful, procedurally generated polygonal arena “Relow” ($2.39, -70%). Alternatively, shell out your pocket shrapnel for the proudly low-budget “Welcome to Princetown” ($0.39, -90%).

Finally, there’s no denying the prestige of fantasy action adventures “The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition” ($14.99, -70%) and “Divinity: Original Sin 2” ($22.49, -50%). Yet consider standard-raising retro-style adventure “Undertale,” which has reached a new low at $3.39 (-66%), and classic action-RPG “Fate” ($1.99, -75%), finally discounted on Steam after five years away from the sales.

Submit a Comment




Enable Notifications.    Ok No thanks