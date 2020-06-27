Mary Morris’ All the Way to the Tigers is a travel memoir and quest. “Alluringly written in short, meditative chapters, it whizzes back and forth between America and India. The female narrator is obsessed with tracking and encountering a real tiger,” said Deborah Levy in a review for The New York Times. As a child, Morris was haunted in her dreams by a tiger prowling near her bed, “sharpening his claws on my bedposts.” The review said: “The conceptual opportunity in a memoir such as this is to understand that the reader is stalking the elusive striped beast alongside the narrator. There are six eyes doing the staring: narrator’s and tiger’s, and then the reader’s — another predatory beast waiting to lock eyes with the narrator at the moment she locks eyes with the tiger.” Levy added: “It is unfortunate, then, that we don’t really understand what it is that Morris is searching for in her wild animal.” Throughout her long career, Morris has written novels and short story collections, but she is best known for her meditative travel memoirs.