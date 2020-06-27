Girl files petition in Peshawar High Court to change her gender

The Peshawar High Court has directed the management of Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar to consider a petition filed in the court in which a minor woman wrote that she was suffering from a disease called gender dysphoria and was asked to change her gender.

The petition was heard in the court of Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Naeem Rashid.

According to Saifullah Mohib Kakakhel, counsel for the petitioner, on her petition, the court directed the management of Hayatabad Medical Complex to submit a report to the court within three months.

The petitioner was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, a condition that involves a conflict between a person’s internal gender identity and the biological sex assigned to them at birth, and it can be treated through SRS, the lawyer said.

Gender Dysphoria is a condition whereby an individual is likely to feel uncomfortable with their own gender. For instance, this woman used to feel anxious, uncomfortable, and experience distress in her own skin, being a woman. She has requested a change in her gender.

However, there are a lot of causes of this disorder to occur between individuals, most of which are yet unclear. One that seems quite probable, given the norms of our society; is patriarchy.