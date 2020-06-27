Zulfi Bukhari slams int’l media for irresponsible reporting on PIA crash

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari has criticised the international media for its reporting of the air crash investigation regarding Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-8303 in Karachi.

In a statement on Twitter, Bukhari said he was disappointed at the international media for “irresponsible” reporting on the air crash investigation.

He added that PIA has been systematically destroyed by years of nepotism and poltical hiring and it was the first time that the government had unearthed the truth. He said the Prime Minister Imran Imran deserved credit for “clearing years of mess by all mafias”.

The special assistant was referring to reporting in various international media outlets which criticised the handling of the air crash investigation in Karachi.

Notably, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has rejected the report of plane crash which was presented by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and demanded the resignation of the prime minster and the Aviation minister.

“The preliminary inquiry report on PIA plane crash should have gone to the committee first and then to the House. The pilot has been accused and the licenses of the pilots have been suspected,” said Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisah Shah along with Deputy Secretary Information PPP Ms Palwasha Khan, Senator Rubnia Khalid, Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki and President of PIA Labour Union Hidayatullah here Thursday at Zardari House. They said that the person whose own degree is suspected is talking about the pilots’ degrees.