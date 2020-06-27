US imposes sanctions on Chinese leaders over Hong Kong laws

The United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party officials believed responsible for restricting freedoms in Hong Kong.

The move ahead of a meeting of China’s parliament next week that is expected to enact new national security legislation for Hong Kong that has raised alarm among foreign governments and democracy activists.

The US visa restrictions apply to “current and former CCP officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said without naming them.

Last month, President Donald Trump responded to China’s new legislation by announcing a process to eliminate special economic treatment that has allowed Hong Kong to remain a global financial centre.

Pompeo’s announcement represents the first concrete US step in response to China’s moves.

US rhetoric against Beijing has intensified during Trump’s re-election campaign. Opinion polls have found voters increasingly embittered towards China, especially over the coronavirus outbreak, which began in that country.

“President Trump promised to punish the Chinese Communist Party officials who were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong’s freedoms. Today, we are taking action to do just that,” Pompeo said.

He said China had stepped up efforts to undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy through the legislation and by pressuring local authorities to arrest pro-democracy activists and disqualify pro-democracy electoral candidates.

“The United States will continue to review its authorities to respond to these concerns,” he said.