Man throws wife from fifth floor after she tests positive for Coronavirus

A rare case of coronavirus was reported in Egypt where a man threw his wife from the fifth floor because she tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a foreign news agency, a 25-year-old woman in Egypt tested positive for the coronavirus and her husband threw her down from the fifth floor. The 25-year-old woman was miraculously alive after falling from a five-story building. She was rushed to a hospital where she underwent spinal surgery.

During a fight between the couple, the husband pushed her from the 5th floor and the victim fell to the ground, unconscious. The neighbors rushed her to the hospital for treatment, ” the source said.

The investigation team was unable to hear the wife’s testimony to determine the reality of the incident and its causes, as she was isolated after a spine surgery, the police said.

The man was referred to the Public Prosecution, which ordered him remanded in custody pending investigation and trail on charges of attempted murder.

The problem of domestic violence has increased immensely since the start of the lockdown across the world. People need to become more kind and empathetic during these times of crisis instead of hurting their own!