Interest rate cut lifts KSE-100 by 230 points

Friday was a day to cheer, as investors welcomed State bank of Pakistan’s announcement to cut interest rate by 100 basis points to 7%. Benchmark KSE-100 index ended on a positive note after a choppy week. Index remained in a positive territory throughout the trading and gained 229 points to close at 33,939-level i.e. 0.68% higher than the previous close.

Fridays’ gains followed back to back lackluster sessions, as Investors looked for consolidation and profit taking as well as aiming to square up their positions amid last week of future rollover. Investors welcomed the rate cut as the only positive news and a fresh trigger following disappointments over 2020-21 budget- which failed to deliver on to the promises made by the government, to spur fresh activity in the market. In a surprise move country’s central bank slashed its policy rate to add stimulus to the economic activity for the fifth time in the space of four months in which the SBP has slashed the policy rate. In the space between March 17 and June 25, the SBP has now cut the policy rate by a whopping 625 basis points, from the relatively high 13.25% to 7%.

The index picked up the pace right from the beginning of the session, and gained 319.14 points marking its intraday high of 34,028.77, while it also touched an intraday low at 33,709.63 points. Index closed at 33,709.63 points on Thursday. The total volume traded for kse-100 index was 122.49 million shares while, the overall market volumes advanced from 168.42 million shares in last session to 198.19 million shares. Shares worth Rs6.78 billion were traded on Friday.

The volume chart was led by Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited, followed by Pakistan Refinery Limited right shares and DG Khan Cement Company Limited. The scrips exchanged 15.20 million shares, 13.03 million shares and 12.61 million shares respectively.

Sectors that drove the index north included fertilizer sector with 109.19 points, cement sector with 93.15 points and the pharmaceutical sector with 43.21 points. Among the scrips, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited led the gains, contributing 57.03 points, followed by Hub Power Company Limited 42.90 points and Engro Corporation Limited 39.80 points, Lucky Cement Limited 31 points and D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited 26 points.

While, the sector wise, the Sectors that weighed down the index included Commercial Banks with 55 points, Investment Banks with 18 points, Tobacco with 5 points, Technology & Communication with 3 points and Vanaspati & Allied Industries with 1 point. Among the scrips, most points taken off the index were by Bank Alfalah Limited which stripped the index of 20 points followed by Habib Bank Limited with 18 points, Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited with 16 points, and United Bank Limited with 12 points.

Global Markets: Global stock markets continue to show mix trend as investors tread cautiously over resurgence of covid-19. Meanwhile, sentiments continue to dampen as hopes of economic recovery recedes as global financial intuitions revised down their global economic outlook.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday warned that stocks could suffer a second meltdown in the event of another global spike in infections, the reintroduction of lockdown measures or an escalation in trade tensions.

Equity markets tailspinned into bear market territory in record time earlier this year as the virus and related lockdowns pounded sentiment, but they have broadly rallied from their March 23 low. IMF also trimmed its forecast of global output to contract by 4.9 per cent, compared with a 3.0 per cent contraction predicted in April, when it used data available as widespread business lockdowns were just getting into full swing.

Meanwhile, international rating agency Fitch solutions predicted Global output will contract by 3.6 per cent in 2020, and added that the contraction will be driven by developed countries, which will see output fall by 5.1 per cent in 2020, due to low growth.

U.S stocks retreated as Wall Street struggles to look for a direction, amid an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the U.S., with Texas pausing the reopening of its economy after another record daily rise in new cases and hospitalizations. Meanwhile, sentiments were further dampened after U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that the true number of infections could be 10 times higher than the official count. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 600 points, or 2.4%, while S&P 500 and tech heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped 2% and 1.9%, respectively. Those losses put the major averages down at least 1.3% each for the week.

In Europe, stocks lost ground with major benchmarks ending in a negative territory. German DAX led the losses and closed 0.73% lower, while CAC-40 in France edged lower by 0.18%. UK’s FTSE-100 closed higher but, defensive rally showed evidence of investor worry. British American Tobacco, Reckit Benckiser, Unilever and Tesco were among the major gainers.