Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 billion euros to Air France-KLM bailout

The Dutch government has reached a deal with France to contribute 3.4 billion euros (3.07 billion pounds) to an Air France-KLM bailout that had strained relations between the airline group’s state shareholders, sources told Reuters.

The agreement will see the Netherlands issue direct loans and guarantees to KLM and appoint a trustee to its board, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Air France-KLM and the French finance ministry declined to comment, but the Dutch finance ministry later announced a Friday morning news conference to “detail the financial aid package for KLM”. A statement that briefly appeared on the group website also mentioned its 3.4 billion-euro value.

The governments, which each own about 14% of Air France-KLM, unveiled 7 billion euros in French aid in April and a planned 2 billion-4 billion euros from the Netherlands, as the coronavirus crisis brought air travel to a near-halt.

The Dutch funds have been held up by parliamentary scrutiny and by tense negotiations in which France rebuffed The Hague’s demands for a voting seat on the KLM board, which would have weakened the group’s hold on its Dutch subsidiary.

Instead, the agreement would involve the appointment of a non-voting government observer to ensure taxpayers’ bailout money is strictly reserved for KLM operations, the sources said.

The French and Dutch governments remain at loggerheads over management and strategy at Air France-KLM, created by the 2004 merger between the two national carriers.