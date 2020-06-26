Pakistan’s death toll hits 4,000 as COVID-19 cases soar to 197,535

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients stands at 197,535 with 71,987 cases in Punjab, 76,318 in Sindh, 24,943 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 9,946 in Balochistan, 1,398 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 11,981 in Islamabad and 962 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The virus has claimed at least 4,000 lives while around 85,420 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Pakistan confirmed 59 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus. According to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,775 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 75,168 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 71,987 in Punjab, 24,303 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,946 in Balochistan, 11,981 in Islamabad, 1,398 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 962 in Azad Kashmir. Furthermore, 1,629 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,178 in Sindh, 879 in KP, 109 in Balochistan, 119 in Islamabad, 23 in GB and 25 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centres of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,193,017 coronavirus tests and 21,041 in last 24 hours. 84,168 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,765 patients are in critical condition.

As many as 1,150 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh in the past 24 hours after 5,103 tests conducted in the province. Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 76,318 as the province conducted a total of 4,14,248 tests.

He said that 27 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking death toll from COVID-19 to 1,205.

1,252 people were discharged to their respective homes after recovery, taking the tally of recoveries to 41,992.

The chief minister said that 33,121 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 31,668 quarantined at homes, 78 at isolation centres and 1,375 at hospitals.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 1,150 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 1,50 were reported in Karachi as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh.

Punjab has recorded 796 new cases and 27 new deaths over the past 24 hours, according to numbers released by the government’s Covid-19 portal.

Currently, the total number of cases in Punjab is 71,987, while 1,602 patients have passed away.

Islamabad and the federal territories have collectively reported 336 new cases, the government’s Covid-19 portal said.

The federal capital recorded 271 cases, taking its tally to 11,981. Islamabad also recorded four deaths.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 33 new cases, while 32 were recorded in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recorded 640 new coronavirus infections and 11 deaths, bumping overall cases to 24,943 and death toll to 890, the provincial health department said.

Meanwhile, the recoveries from the virus have reached 11,804.

Pakistan has recorded 2,861 recoveries, taking the national tally to 84,168 according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

Going by recent figures, so far, about 42.99 per cent patients have recovered. About 2,765 patients are critical, the Covid portal said.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Railway Sheikh Rasheed has recovered from corona and he has been discharged from Military Hospital (MH) and shifted to his home.

According to media reports Federal Minister of Railway Sheikh Rasheed was taken to his car with the help of wheelchair. He was under medical treatment since 11 days due to corona virus at MH hospital Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rasheed said he has recovered by the grace of Allah and people’s prayers. He said he is grateful to Prime Minister and Army Chief that they were concerned of his health.. He thanked the people for offering prayers for him.

Earlier, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa got in contact with Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid via telephone and inquired about his well-being. According to details, the Army Chief phoned him to inquire about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.