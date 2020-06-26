Only 1,867 of 10,578 sanctioned posts of school administration filled

Out of total 10,578 gazetted sanctioned posts of School Administration, Education Department, Government of Sindh, from BPS-17 to 20, only 1,867 male, female posts are filled and others are still lying vacant in the province which shows the sheer negligence of concerned institution due to which education in the province is constantly suffering very badly. Out of these 1,867 people, 1357 are of BPS-17 alone which means promotions were either delayed for ulterior motives or denied to the teachers and officers for so long which too is against the spirit of law of equity as promotions in other departments are carried out quickly.

This was disclosed by Manzoor Alki Mangi, Central Senior Vice President, Gazetted Officers Association, School Administration, Sindh, while talking to this Scribe exclusively on Friday.

Monthly salary of the promoted teachers to BPS-17 is being deducted on the pretext of Pay Protection which is not only unjust but inhuman act as well on the excuse of COVID-19 pandemic, Mangi added.

He said that the government is claiming that the time scale awarded to the teachers in 2010 after due promotions were denied to them will not be applicable to these promoted teachers hence their salaries will be deducted to recover the amount from the date of promotions to BPS-17 which proved that the government is treating teachers discriminatively and teachers and officers are being treated as second class government servants.

Mangi said the time scale was awarded as the government failed to promote teachers in time on the length of service in accordance with the law which cannot be withdrawn by the education department as it is the basic right of every employee. Mangi said the time scale was granted to the teachers through a notification which neither contained such a condition of refund nor it was a loan given to the teachers and officers which could be refunded.

Manzoor Mangi said if such biased behaviour continues then the education of millions of male and female students will be ruined along with the future of the teachers which cannot be tolerated by any society. He said that deduction will cause tremendous mental torture and will also amount to harassment in current crucial circumstances. He said under these conditions headmasters, taluka education officers, assistant education officers, deputy DEOs, DEOs, Assistant Directors, Directors and Deputy Directors will be very badly affected. He said the education system has already been destroyed by the bureaucrats wilfully to keep the masses illiterate and to deprive the citizens of their fundamental right to education.

Mangi urged the Sindh government to reconsider it’s decision and withdraw it in the interest of justice or else, he added, officers and teachers will be on roads to secure their rights.