PML-N panicking since sugar report made public: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has been panicking since the sugar inquiry report was made public. The federal minister took to Twitter on Friday and said Ahsan Iqbal was advocating the sugar mafia today because he knows that his own leadership controls the illegal activity. Shibli Faraz said everything about the matter will become clear within three months and the nation will know how they were looted. He expressed hope that people will soon get cheap sugar.