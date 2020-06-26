Govt presented rich-friendly, anti-poor budget: PPP leader

The budget which is given by government is not only rich-friendly but also an anti-poor one. First they made the high prices of things then they have presented the budget.

Government itself has murdered the poor. These thoughts are expressed by GS trade union Gujranwala Khawaja Safi, president trade union Ch. Nasir Bashir , Aman ullah Butt chairman Haji Pura Bazar peoples party city secretary Gujranwala Sagheer Butt, Malik Bhutto, Rana Muhammad Haneef and many others in a press conference.

They added that despite government’s claim, sugar and flour is provided in market with high prices. Nothing is available is markets on official rate list. Government has bought wheat from peasants on 1350 RS per 40 kilogram but the price of wheat in markets is two thousands. On a same manner, government sold the sugarcane. And sugar is also being sold on mafia’s rate. Prime minister took notice on crisis of petroleum, but that matter is still lingering and no one is noticing. There is also no control on those, who are hiking the prices of medicine.

When government ministers claims for low prices of medicine of Covid-19 , that medicine becomes short listed and public has to buy on high prices. And incompetent government just watch the drama. In spite of low prices of oil, there is no decrease in gas and electricity bills. Government has also failed to control the load shedding in the month of June. Ministers, as always; are busy in quarrelling with each other, instead of focusing on solution oriented policies for the public’s crisis. Government has announced the relief in rents for shopkeeper, but there is also no reality. Government claims that it has large number of official workers then why tiger force is always be on a frontline in every matter. If they have to promote tiger force then government officers must be resigned and let the task to do it work.