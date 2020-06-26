Relatives, supporters of missing persons demand recovery of loved ones

The members of Voice for Missing Persons and relatives of missing people across Sindh staged a sit-in and also held a large protest demonstration holding large placards and portraits of their loved ones in their hands at Jinnah Bagh on Friday demanding recovery of their beloved.

While talking to newsmen, Afsana Dayo, Aqsa Dayo, Shabana Junejo, Sharifan Junejo, Marvi Kandhro, Shahzadi Junejo, Abdul Karim Tagar, Muzamil Tagar, Abdul Latif Solangi, Sajad Kandhro, Imtiaz Junejo and others said that enforced disappearances of innocent people across Sindh province has become common and those who were whisked away before have not yet been recovered since years. They said the relatives of the missing persons who are protesting for their loved ones are now being threatened with dire consequences and their other family members are also being taken away forcibly without any lawful authority.

They said Insaf Dayo, tailor master was whisked away from Larkana’s Nazar Muhalla on 29th May, 2017 and his brother Akash Tagar has recently been taken away from Dokri on 24th June, 2020 for protesting in favour of release of his brother, Shahid Ali Junejo was forcibly whisked away from Mandhra village of Dokri on 5th August 2017, Murtaza Junejo on 7th May 2017, Ayoob Kandhro from Gambat on 28th April 2017 and others which include teachers, activists of nationalist parties and labourers who are yet be recovered.

They said since long their whereabouts and wellbeing is unknown to their family members and they are also not being released due to which their relatives are extremely worried. They said that their joys and happiness have now become a dream for them and their lives are passing under severe distress while watching for their near and dear ones.

They demanded that if any cases are registered against them they should be produced before the relevant courts of law or else their pieces of hearts be released without delay. They also demanded of the human rights organizations and concerned higher authorities to take notice of massive enforced disappearances from Sindh and ensure their recovery.