Govt to take all-out measures for farmers’ facilitation: PM

Imran-Khan-close-3Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the government would take all out measures to facilitate the farmers as development of the agriculture sector was among its priorities.

In a meeting with a delegation of Kisan Ittehad, the prime minister said that despite tough economic conditions owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the government had given a Rs 50 billion package for the uplift of agriculture sector.

The delegation comprised Kisan Ittehad President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, Secretary General Chaudhry Ihsan and Provincial President Rizwan Iqbal.

Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairperson of Special Committee on Agriculture Production Shanzana Gulzar also attended the meeting.

The delegation, while lauding the prime minister’s keen interest in promotion of agriculture sector, apprised him of the farmers’ issues including power tariff for tube-wells, fertilizers prices, availability of quality seeds and crop insurance.

The prime minister directed the ministry concerned to look into the farmers’ demand related to the power tariff of tube-wells.

He said that the government was building a partnership with China to import the latest agriculture technology to enhance the yield.The prime minister directed the food security ministry to devise a mechanism in coordination with the provincial governments to resolve the problems faced by the farmers.