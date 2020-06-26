Pakistan petrol prices likely to increase from next month

Petroleum products are likely to become more expensive in Pakistan from July 1 following a rise in the price of crude oil in the global market.

According to the details, the price of crude oil, which was $20 per barrel in the global market two months ago, has increased to $41.18 per barrel, showing an over 100% increase in the price of the commodity.

Petrol is likely to be expensive at Rs 25.58 per liter,High speed diesel is likely to be expensive at Rs 21-31 per liter, sources said Kerosene also recommended to be increased by Rs 23.50,Recommendation to increase the price of light diesel by Rs 17 84 paise, sources saidSummary of price increase ready, decision will be taken soon