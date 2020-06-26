New iPhone 12 will be the most affordable iPhone ever

Apple has already been tipped to go big with its upcoming flagships, iPhone 12. And now, a new leak claims it could do so without actually driving up the prices of the phones too high. Or at least that will be the case with one of the iPhones.

Although more and more OEMs are launching 5G exclusive lineups, most nations have not yet adopted the next generation of wireless data. In order to secure sales in those regions, Apple has decided to launch two cheaper, 4G only models of the upcoming iPhone 12 along with its first lineup that supports 5G connectivity.

These iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro images should be pretty close to Apple’s actual next-generation iPhones based on everything we’ve heard so far, and you can check them out in the video embedded below.