Cattle markets for Eid-ul- Azha in Punjab to be set outside city limits

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has decided to set up the cattle markets outside the city limits ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, setting up Friday a nine-member committee headed by the provincial law minister to oversee the matter.

Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on Friday, July 31, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences has said. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, said, “The crescent of the lunar month of Dhu Al Hijjah 1441 is to be spotted on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9:33pm – UAE time.

“July 22 will mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah month and Friday, July 31, shall be the first day of Eid Al Adha, acording to astronomical calculations.” Al Jarwan added that the summer season would begin on June 21, this year at 01:44am until September 23, 2020.