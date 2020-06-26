AC to indict Zardari in Park Lane case on July 6

An accountability court has adjourned the hearing of the Park Lane reference filed against former president Asif Ali Zardari till 6th July.

During today’s hearing, the charges against the accused could not be filed and the court summoned him to appear before the bench. The court has also instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to make arrangements for filling the charges.

During the last hearing earlier in June, Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naik submitted exemption pleas on behalf of the former president and his sister Faryal Talpur from appearing before the court due to the prevalent coronavirus situation in the country.

To this Judge Azam Khan said that social distancing would be maintained in the courtroom. Naik said that due to a large number of lawyers present in the courtroom, maintaining social distance would not be possible.

On November 12, the court had rejected Zardari’s application seeking his transfer to Karachi for treatment by private doctors of his choice instead of physicians of the Islamabad-based government hospital.

On the same day, the court had extended Zardari and Talpur’s judicial remand till Nov. 26 in the money laundering through fake bank accounts case.