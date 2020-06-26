Blast reported near military base in Iran

A huge explosion occurred east of Iran’s capital late Thursday, according to local media.

In a footage circulating on social media, a bright orange flash followed by a large plume of smoke can be seen. Iranian state television reported, “Some local sources have reported a big orange flash east of Tehran.”

It is said to have occurred following a loud explosion. Authorities have yet to issue a statement, the local media reported. Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi said that an investigation has been launched.

Quoting state authorities, the semi-official news agency reported earlier today that the explosion occurred at a gas depot near defense ministry sites.

Videos and pictures posted on social media at around 1230am local time on Friday (2000 GMT on Thursday), that were picked up by local news outlets, showed an explosion with a bright orange flash, followed by a large plume of smoke.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) news agency also attributed the blast to an explosion at a natural gas storage in Parchin, saying that it had occurred in a non-residential area.

According to several reports in state and semi-official media – citing both Abdi and the public relations manager of Tehran emergency services, Mir Shahabuddin Ghavami – no emergency services or ambulances were requested in the area following the blast.