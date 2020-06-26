Online shopping a steep learning curve for Cuba

When Jorge Noris first tried online shopping, Cuban-style, the products he bought never turned up. Like most people, the father of two living on the outskirts of Havana was seduced by the convenience of shopping over the internet.

However, Cuba’s catch-up with the world of e-commerce, encouraged by its communist rulers during the coronavirus lockdown, has left many users angry.

“After a month, the store called me to ask if the order had arrived,” said Noris, a 34-year-old technician. He was similarly stunned when he discovered he had to travel into the shop to be reimbursed.

Worldwide, the online food trade has been given a massive shot in the arm by the pandemic. With millions confined to their homes, online consumer activity soared by 300 percent in Italy and Spain, and 100 percent in France, according to pollsters Nielsen.

But the experience is still a novel one in Cuba where 3G mobile internet was rolled out in 2018. The local online store Tuenvio has only just launched.

Long queues outside food stores are a recurring feature of Cuban life because of shortages due to US sanctions.

Tuenvio aims to make those grim lines a thing of the past. However, many online consumers are now lining up outside stores to file a complaint or recover missing products.

‘Crisis solution’

On television, President Miguel Diaz-Canel was forced to recognize the shortcomings of the new system.

“We have had more complaints related to online shopping than about health care during the pandemic,” he said. The island, with a population of over 11 million, has had relatively few coronavirus cases — 2,319 with 85 fatalities.

“Reality has exceeded capacity,” said Diaz-Canel.

Noris, whose blog Tuandroid is devoted to new technology, translated Diaz-Canel’s mea culpa into IT terms: “The servers were unprepared for the demand.”

The shock was severe for Tuenvio, which went from having hundreds of online visits a day to 8,000 after the government ordered a widespread lockdown, including the closure of many supermarkets.

Orders soared from just over 1,300 in February to 6,000 in March, growing to nearly 79,000 in the first half of May.

“Tuenvio has to be put in context. It is a crisis solution for crisis moment, and executed fairly quickly — perhaps without the time or the thought necessary — without studying successful experiences elsewhere” said Juan Triana, a professor at the Center for the Study of the Cuban Economy.

“Online shopping will not necessarily solve the fundamental problem in Cuba, which is the supply deficit which is not linked to COVID-19 but existed long before.”