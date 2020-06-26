US says considering new taxes on $3.1 bn in European products

The United States is considering levying taxes on an additional $3.1 billion in European imports amid a dispute over subsidies to planemaker Airbus. A document released Tuesday from the US Trade Representative (USTR) listed products from France, Germany, Spain or Britain, ranging from olives to decaffeinated coffee, as possibly subject to the new tariffs. Washington and Brussels have been squabbling for years over government subsidies to Airbus, and in 2019 the World Trade Organization authorized the US to impose up to 100 percent in taxes on $7.5 billion in European goods. The EU has threatened its own tariffs on Boeing, but in an April letter to USTR Robert Lighthizer, EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said he saw the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to defuse the tensions.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman for the European Commission called the proposed measures “very damaging” and potentially beyond what the WTO ruling authorizes.