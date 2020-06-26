Oil slips towards $40 on record US inventories, COVID fears

Oil slipped towards $40 a barrel on Thursday after a more than 5% fall the previous session, as record-high US crude inventories and a resurgence in coronavirus cases cast doubt on a recovery in fuel demand. US crude stocks rose 1.4 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. This hit crude prices, although other details the EIA reported such as a fall in gasoline stocks as demand rose, lent limited support. “The report was another nail in the bulls’ coffin although it was not as depressing as the price fall suggests,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. “On the positive side, oil consumption is healthy.” Brent crude fell 13 cents, or 0.3%, to $40.18 at 0957 GMT, and traded as low as $39.47. The global benchmark dropped 5.4% on Wednesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 23 cents, or 0.6%, to $37.78. Oil and equities were also pressured by a rise in coronavirus cases. New infections have surged in some US states and Australia posted its biggest daily rise in cases in two months. “Demand, which was expected to rise as COVID-19 subsides, is again under threat with infections rising in key markets,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy. “All eyes are on how governments will react to the new surge of the pandemic.”