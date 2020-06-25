Opp throws debate challenge at PM over PTI-led government’s policies

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to have a debate on his policies either in the parliament or any television channel.

Both the parties complained that it is not right that the prime minister comes to the House, address and then leaves without listening to the opposition’s point of view. Speaking after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the National Assembly, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the prime minister’s speech was the speech of a ‘puppet and selected, for the selectors’. “It was not a speech for the people of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the prime minister has no plan to deal with Covid-19 and that he only keeps opposing lockdown.

“Lockdown was the time to increase the health capacity of the country, lockdown was the time to equip your hospitals, lockdown was the time to increase ICU beds in the hospitals, it was the time to plan to protect the lives and the health of the people,” he said, adding that Sindh is still doing the most tests according to its population and the patients recovery rate is the highest in the province. He warned that if the situation persists due to the failed policies of the prime minister, no province in the country will be able to take the burden of the number of patients.

“If you want to return the amount to IMF, then do not implement lockdown but it is your responsibility to save people from diseases and save their lives,” Bilawal said, adding that the prime minister is not ready to listen to any doctor or health expert. “It is like the time when there was war in Kargil but we kept saying that there is no war and our soldiers were being martyred,” he said.

Bilawal said that the foreign policy of the country is in a shambles as everyone knows what has happened to the occupied valley of Kashmir. “Prime Minister’s attitude has been one of a coward and puppet. He is the prime minister who had said that the Kashmir problem will be resolved when Narendra Modi wins the elections. India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Security Council of United Nations securing 184 votes out of 192 and prime minister calls it a good foreign policy? Our relations with China were established by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. During this PTI government, even China complained about irresponsible statements about CPEC,” he said.

Taking part in the debate, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has said that instead of giving flowery lectures on history, Imran Khan should tell the nation why Jahangir Tareen has still not returned to Pakistan. He said that in the last two years, the prime minister has left no room for the opposition to cooperate with the government.

He lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan over his speech in the National Assembly in which the premier referred to slain Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as ‘martyred’. “Imran Khan called Osama bin Laden shaheed. Bin Laden brought terrorism to our lands, he was a terrorist through and through and he [premier] calls him shaheed?” he said.

Regarding India becoming a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Khawaja Asif said that the more worrying fact is that India got elected with a large number of votes, meaning that Pakistan has failed to make the world realize India’s atrocities and oppression in Kashmir.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal expressed concern over devastating country’s economy due to wrong decisions of incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He suggested that national effort can revive the economy as no single party can tackle the current challenges.

Responding to the points of PPP leader Naveed Qamar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi assured the House that all resources will be utilized to cope with the challenge posed by locusts. He said a comprehensive plan in this regard has also been prepared. He said a coordinated effort is required to deal with the issue. He said we are thankful to the armed forces of Pakistan for extending cooperation in the fight against locusts.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam expressed the commitment to develop the agriculture sector on scientific lines in order to enhance yield of major crops including wheat, cotton and rice.

The House also considered the recommendations forwarded by Senate for incorporation in the Finance Bill 2020-21. Participating in the debate, Amir Dogar said a balanced budget has been presented for the next fiscal year in face of the challenge posed by Covid-19. He expressed the confidence the government will deliver on its promises as per the expectations of the masses.

Jai Parkash was appreciative of the Rs 1,200 billion stimulus package given by government to support different segments of the society amidst Covid-19. He condemned the atrocities unleashed by the Modi government against Muslims in India and the occupied valley of Kashmir.