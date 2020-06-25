CJP takes notice of threats to Justice Isa in viral video

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed Thursday took notice of a video clip containing derogatory and scandalous language against Justice Faez Isa case.

In the viral video, a man identified as Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza can be seen giving threats to the Supreme Court judge.

According to a statement issued by the apex court, the CJP has fixed the hearing of the case on Friday (today) before Bench-1 in Islamabad. The video contains derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of the judiciary and the honourable judges, read the statement.

Days after the Supreme Court quashed a presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, his wife Sarina Isa said that her husband received a death threat via a video in which the intimidator can be heard saying: ‘Isa should be shot publicly’.

In an application to register a first information report (FIR) in Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station, Sarina said that the person threatening Justice Isa said that whoever is caught in embezzlement, whether it be Faez Isa or anyone else, should be executed through a firing squad. Only those who indulge in such activities must be hanged and the entire city should be invited to watch it, the person in the video said according to Justice Isa’s wife.

She quoted the person in the video who said that the people should be asked to come to Fawara Chowk [in Rawalpindi] to see ‘someone was being hanged’.

Sarina also said that many powerful people were not happy with her husband and she suspected the death threat was in continuation of what they have been facing.

Reports said that the police refused to register the case and has, instead, referred the matter to the FIA.